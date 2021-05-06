Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7091134
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXFC298945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptionally clean car, Inside and Out

Price includes Safety and 6 Months Warranty
Automatic
AC
Backup camera
Bluetooth
Heated seats
Heated mirrors
Power windows
USB Audio input

Quebec and Ontario Safety available

$9,995 + HST

Carfax report provided

Autoland

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

