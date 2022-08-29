$15,995+ tax & licensing
Autoland
613-794-6011
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
Location
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
25,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9289618
- VIN: 1G1PL5SH1G7139294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
