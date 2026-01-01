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LT 4X4 w/ Remote start, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, tow package, running boards, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

142,701 KM

Details Description

$22,343

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | REMOTE START |ALLOYS | REAR CAM | TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle
14460844

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | REMOTE START |ALLOYS | REAR CAM | TOW PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14460844
  2. 14460844
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  5. 14460844
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$22,343

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,701KM
VIN 1GCVKREC5GZ121488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260980
  • Mileage 142,701 KM

Vehicle Description

LT 4X4 w/ Remote start, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, tow package, running boards, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$22,343

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500