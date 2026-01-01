$22,343+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4X4 | REMOTE START |ALLOYS | REAR CAM | TOW PKG
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4X4 | REMOTE START |ALLOYS | REAR CAM | TOW PKG
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,343
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260980
- Mileage 142,701 KM
Vehicle Description
LT 4X4 w/ Remote start, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, tow package, running boards, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500