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This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2019 Honda CR-V

168,264 KM

Details Description

$17,883

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14453179

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$17,883

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,264KM
VIN 2HKRW2H26KH104912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261043
  • Mileage 168,264 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$17,883

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Honda CR-V