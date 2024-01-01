$11,986+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
CVP | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | A/C | LOW KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,460 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 81,000 KMS!! Canada Value Package incl. Bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
+ taxes & licensing
