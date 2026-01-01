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<p><span> 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD Drive With Confidence [ GUARANTEED FINANCING ]</span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>Looking for a suv thats reliable and ready for any road? </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 3-Months Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind. </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.</span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span> Key Features: </span></p><p><span></span></p><p><span>- Available from $0 Down</span></p><p><span>- AWD</span></p><p><span>- Leather seats</span></p><p><span>- Blind spot monitor</span></p><p><span>- Panoramic Sunroof</span></p><p><span> - Heated seats / steering wheel</span></p><p><span>- Alloy wheels </span></p><p><span>- Bluetooth</span></p><p><span>- Back up camera </span></p><p><span>- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa? </span></p><p><span> Safety Certified & Warranty Included </span></p><p><span> AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention </span></p><p><span> Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span> Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!</span></p><p><span> Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today. </span></p>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

153,743 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Eco AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14128741

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Eco AWD

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
153,743KM
VIN KM8J3CA22GU233650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2026137
  • Mileage 153,743 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD Drive With Confidence [ GUARANTEED FINANCING ]


Looking for a suv thats reliable and ready for any road?


This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 3-Months Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind.


There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.


Key Features:

- Available from $0 Down

- AWD

- Leather seats

- Blind spot monitor

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated seats / steering wheel

- Alloy wheels

- Bluetooth

- Back up camera

- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional


Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa?

Safety Certified & Warranty Included

AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention

Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers


Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!

Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-XXXX

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613879-8448

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$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2016 Hyundai Tucson