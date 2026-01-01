$11,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive Sedan
2017 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive Sedan
Location
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
613879-8448
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
182,455KM
VIN WBA8A3C57HK691596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,455 KM
Vehicle Description
coming soon...
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sedan 182,455 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
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Backseat Autos
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-XXXX(click to show)
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Backseat Autos
613879-8448
2017 BMW 3 Series