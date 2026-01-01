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2017 BMW 3 Series

182,455 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
14128735

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive Sedan

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
182,455KM
VIN WBA8A3C57HK691596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,455 KM

Vehicle Description

coming soon...

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sedan for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sedan 182,455 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

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Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-8448

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2017 BMW 3 Series