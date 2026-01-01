Menu
Account
Sign In
TOP OF THE LINE PLATINUM ALL-WHEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, remote start, navigation, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2016 Nissan Murano

162,907 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM AWD |COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle
14141332

2016 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM AWD |COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14141332
  2. 14141332
  3. 14141332
  4. 14141332
  5. 14141332
  6. 14141332
  7. 14141332
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
162,907KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MHXGN138899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,907 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE PLATINUM ALL-WHEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, remote start, navigation, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2016 Nissan Murano PLATINUM AWD |COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Nissan Murano PLATINUM AWD |COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM 162,907 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4DR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4DR 116,017 KM $23,953 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander HYBRID HYBRID PLATINUM AWD | 7-PASS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Highlander HYBRID HYBRID PLATINUM AWD | 7-PASS | LEATHER | PANO ROOF 62,518 KM $51,377 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Nissan Murano