$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
PLATINUM AWD |COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM
2016 Nissan Murano
PLATINUM AWD |COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,907 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE PLATINUM ALL-WHEL DRIVE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera, remote start, navigation, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500