For those seeking a small and efficient car with a lot of bells and whistles, the all new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a brilliant performer. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>Whether youre zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where youre going without missing a beat. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Cruzes trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier - Leather Seats

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1G1BF5SMXH7138564

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N23074B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

For those seeking a small and efficient car with a lot of bells and whistles, the all new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a brilliant performer. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

2017 Chevrolet Cruze