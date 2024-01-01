$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark
LT - Bluetooth - MyLink
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
119,872KM
Used
VIN KL8CD6SA8HC816256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1893A
- Mileage 119,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, MyLink, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
A small car with a big attitude! This 2017 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Fresh from its redesign in 2016, the 2017 Chevrolet Spark minicar continues to set the standard and outperform the competition. The Spark's relatively long wheelbase contributes to its impressive stability and smooth ride, as well as giving you very nimble handling in and out of corners. The 2017 Chevy Spark's layout consists of seating for four and enough space for groceries or gear behind the two rear seats. Those seats can also be folded down to expand the cargo capacity from roughly 11 cubic feet to over 27 cubic feet of usable space! This hatchback has 119,872 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This Spark might be compact, but when it comes to technology, this ride is filled with features such as 15 inch aluminum wheels, Chevrolet MyLink radio with a 7 inch colour touch-screen, rear vision camera, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows and locks w/ remote keyless entry, air conditioning, SiriusXM radio, cruise control and steering wheel mounted audio controls plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Mylink
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2017 Chevrolet Spark