$16,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
2017 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,906KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3HC754464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA983
- Mileage 120,906 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a ride thats as versatile as you are? Check out this 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum, where luxury meets practicality in one sleek package.
Step inside, and youll be welcomed by a rich brown leather interior that exudes sophistication. The full moonroof lets light pour in over both front and rear passengers, making every drive feel more open and airy. With fully electric adjustable seats and memory settings, finding your perfect driving position has never been easier.
This Rogue isnt just about comfortits built for confidence, too. With AWD and Nissans safety shield, youve got the tools you need to handle any road with peace of mind. Plus, when the weather gets chilly, the heated steering wheel is there to keep your hands warm and comfortable.
Stay connected and in control with hands-free Bluetooth and a reverse cam that makes parking a breeze. The dual-zone climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, no matter the season. And with sport and eco modes, you can tailor your drive to match your moodwhether youre looking for a little extra fun or aiming to save on fuel.
The power liftgate adds a touch of convenience, making loading and unloading a snap.
Ready to experience all this and more? Come in for a test drive and see why the 2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum is the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2017 Nissan Rogue