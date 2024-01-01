Menu
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!

With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 97,881 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucsons trim level is 1.6T AWD Ultimate. This top of the line Hyundai Tucson is a tech equipped highly capable SUV with a comprehensive list of premium features. Options include blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward and rear collision alerts, lane departure warning, a rear view camera, leather upholstered front heated seats with power adjustment, proximity keyless entry, dual zone climate control, a premium Infinity sound package with an 8 inch display and Bluetooth, Infinity navigation system, dual power sunroofs, power tailgate, LED brake lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.

2018 Hyundai Tucson

97,881 KM

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

97,881KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA28JU837095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!

With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 97,881 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 1.6T AWD Ultimate. This top of the line Hyundai Tucson is a tech equipped highly capable SUV with a comprehensive list of premium features. Options include blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward and rear collision alerts, lane departure warning, a rear view camera, leather upholstered front heated seats with power adjustment, proximity keyless entry, dual zone climate control, a premium Infinity sound package with an 8 inch display and Bluetooth, Infinity navigation system, dual power sunroofs, power tailgate, LED brake lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

