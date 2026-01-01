$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box
2018 RAM 2500
Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,808 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER WAGON CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 6.4L HEMI V8 & LEATHER & UXURY PACKAGE!! Leather, 8.4-inch touch screen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, 17-inch alloys, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, tonneau cover, running boards, 6-foot 4-inch box w/ spray in bedliner, tow mirrors, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500