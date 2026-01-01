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POWER WAGON CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 6.4L HEMI V8 & LEATHER & UXURY PACKAGE!! Leather, 8.4-inch touch screen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, 17-inch alloys, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, tonneau cover, running boards, 6-foot 4-inch box w/ spray in bedliner, tow mirrors, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2018 RAM 2500

179,808 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box

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14281334

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Used
179,808KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ2JG177235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,808 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER WAGON CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 6.4L HEMI V8 & LEATHER & UXURY PACKAGE!! Leather, 8.4-inch touch screen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, 17-inch alloys, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, tonneau cover, running boards, 6-foot 4-inch box w/ spray in bedliner, tow mirrors, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 RAM 2500