$14,863+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$14,863
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,379KM
VIN 1FMCU9H94KUB16169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261041
- Mileage 78,379 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$14,863
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2019 Ford Escape