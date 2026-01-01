$17,858+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BOSE | A/C
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BOSE | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$17,858
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261073
- Mileage 116,345 KM
Vehicle Description
GS w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 18-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500