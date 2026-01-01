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GS w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 18-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

116,345 KM

Details Description

$17,858

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BOSE | A/C

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14520520

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BOSE | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14520520
  2. 14520520
  3. 14520520
  4. 14520520
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$17,858

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,345KM
VIN JM1BPAMM5K1116735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261073
  • Mileage 116,345 KM

Vehicle Description

GS w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 18-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$17,858

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Mazda MAZDA3