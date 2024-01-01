$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Altima
Edition ONE - Low Mileage
2019 Nissan Altima
Edition ONE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
49,161KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4BL4FW1KN323780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,161 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $26775 - Our Price is just $25995!
With a livelier driving experience and a host of new smart technology, this all new 2019 Nissan Altima is ready to impress. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a comfortable and properly built interior, well composed ride quality, and stylish and modern exterior aesthetics, the all new 2019 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Fully redesigned, fresh, and refined, this Altima is effortlessly keeps up with the times, and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in the all new 2019 Nissan Altima.This low mileage sedan has just 49,161 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is Edition ONE. This range-topping Altima Edition ONE throws in unique exterior styling elements, and is decked with premium convenience and technology features such as a delightful 9-speaker Bose premium audio system, inbuilt navigation, automatic LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams, an express open/close tinted sunroof with slide and tilt functionality, heated leather-trimmed and power-adjustable front bucket seats with lumber support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with remote start, wood and metal-look interior trim pieces, auto-dimming rear mirrors, and proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start. Other features include blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, forward collision warning, front and rear pedestrian braking, rear parking sensors, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system with aerial view.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $418.10 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $26775 - Our Price is just $25995!
With a livelier driving experience and a host of new smart technology, this all new 2019 Nissan Altima is ready to impress. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a comfortable and properly built interior, well composed ride quality, and stylish and modern exterior aesthetics, the all new 2019 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Fully redesigned, fresh, and refined, this Altima is effortlessly keeps up with the times, and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in the all new 2019 Nissan Altima.This low mileage sedan has just 49,161 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is Edition ONE. This range-topping Altima Edition ONE throws in unique exterior styling elements, and is decked with premium convenience and technology features such as a delightful 9-speaker Bose premium audio system, inbuilt navigation, automatic LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams, an express open/close tinted sunroof with slide and tilt functionality, heated leather-trimmed and power-adjustable front bucket seats with lumber support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with remote start, wood and metal-look interior trim pieces, auto-dimming rear mirrors, and proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start. Other features include blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, forward collision warning, front and rear pedestrian braking, rear parking sensors, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system with aerial view.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $418.10 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury PREMIUM AWD, RADIANT PACKAGE, DUAL SUNROOF, 20" WHEELS, 7 SEATER 37,131 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS CX5 GS, FWD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ULTRA LOW KM!!! 17,967 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred w/Two-Tone HYUNDAI VENUE PREFERRED, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR CAMERA 36,200 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2019 Nissan Altima