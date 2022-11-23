Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

40,467 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL - Sunroof

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,467KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9355681
  • Stock #: X3135
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7KC750053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Bose Premium Audio, Navigation, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Climate Control, 360 Camera

Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 40,467 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL. This fully decked Rogue SL sits atop the range, with an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, a power liftgate with rear cargo access, intelligent LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams, a sonorous Bose premium audio system, onboard navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and power-adjustable heated leather seats with lumbar support and memory function. Additional features include blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane-keeping assist, front pedestrian braking, forward and rear collision mitigation, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera with aerial view, dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with remote start, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and so much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Climate Control
Proximity Key
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Forward Collision Mitigation
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

