2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL - Sunroof
40,467KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9355681
- Stock #: X3135
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7KC750053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 40,467 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL. This fully decked Rogue SL sits atop the range, with an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, a power liftgate with rear cargo access, intelligent LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams, a sonorous Bose premium audio system, onboard navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and power-adjustable heated leather seats with lumbar support and memory function. Additional features include blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane-keeping assist, front pedestrian braking, forward and rear collision mitigation, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera with aerial view, dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with remote start, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and so much more.
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Climate Control
Proximity Key
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Forward Collision Mitigation
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
