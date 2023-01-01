Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

67,723 KM

Details Description Features

$30,700

+ tax & licensing
$30,700

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience EYE-SIGHT FACTORY AUTO-START HT

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience EYE-SIGHT FACTORY AUTO-START HT

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$30,700

+ taxes & licensing

67,723KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9458542
  • Stock #: 468300
  • VIN: JF2SKEGC7KH468300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jasper Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 468300
  • Mileage 67,723 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Winter is in full bloom and the roads are always a challenge when Old man Winter wreaks havoc but need not panic because you will be as surefooted as a mountain goat!! Finished in Jasper Green Metallic with black premium cloth seating, paddle shifters, 17 alloy wheels, windshield wiper deicer, 10 way power driver's seat with lumbar support, leather wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control system, EyeSight package, driver's assist technology, reverse automatic braking, proximity key with push start button, X-Mode, hill descent, active torque vectoring, heated front seats, backup camera with washer, SI Drive, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, factory Subaru auto start all compliment this stunning 2019 Subaru Forster 2.5i Convenience with EyeSight package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

