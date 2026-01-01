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2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited - Leather Seats
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,955KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV1KW007531
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0739A
- Mileage 103,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!
The all-new 2019 RAV4 opens a world of excitement while keeping up with the demands of modern life. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4!
This SUV has 103,955 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid Limited. This top shelf Limited trim is all wheel drive and comes with more luxury than you can imagine. Leather and SofTex ventilated and heated power seats with driver memory setting, sunroof, heated leather steering wheel with audio controls, voice controls, power driver seat, dual zone automatic climate control, a smart key with push button start, fog lamps, rain sensing wipers, power windows, rear privacy glass, rear window defroster, acoustic windshield, a birds eye monitor, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a hands free power liftgate, and a smart key with push button start and keyless entry make this ride feel like a 5 star hotel. For connectivity you get the upgraded 8 inch display with navigation, USB and aux inputs, Entune App Suite Connect, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a premium JBL 9 speaker sound system. With all that comfort and connectivity you get a host of features keeping you safe: an impressive array of airbags, LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, foldable heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic highbeams, puddle lamps, intelligent clearance sonar, downhill assistance, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist with lane and road departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The all-new 2019 RAV4 opens a world of excitement while keeping up with the demands of modern life. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4!
This SUV has 103,955 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid Limited. This top shelf Limited trim is all wheel drive and comes with more luxury than you can imagine. Leather and SofTex ventilated and heated power seats with driver memory setting, sunroof, heated leather steering wheel with audio controls, voice controls, power driver seat, dual zone automatic climate control, a smart key with push button start, fog lamps, rain sensing wipers, power windows, rear privacy glass, rear window defroster, acoustic windshield, a birds eye monitor, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a hands free power liftgate, and a smart key with push button start and keyless entry make this ride feel like a 5 star hotel. For connectivity you get the upgraded 8 inch display with navigation, USB and aux inputs, Entune App Suite Connect, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a premium JBL 9 speaker sound system. With all that comfort and connectivity you get a host of features keeping you safe: an impressive array of airbags, LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, foldable heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic highbeams, puddle lamps, intelligent clearance sonar, downhill assistance, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist with lane and road departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Selective service internet access
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ics) w/Ipa Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Cross-Traffic Braking
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
TBD Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,231 kgs (4,920 lbs)
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: transmission cooler
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electronically Driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), Atkinson ...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
508.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Apple CarPlay
11 Speakers
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2019 Toyota RAV4