Unleash Your Style: 2020 Civic LX in Stunning Blue

Revolutionize your driving experience with the 2020 Civic LX, a true icon of style and performance. Dressed in a captivating blue exterior, this sleek sedan exudes confidence and sophistication at every turn.

Performance:

Powered by a responsive engine and advanced transmission system, the Civic LX delivers a dynamic driving experience thats both exhilarating and efficient. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, this sedan offers agile handling and impressive fuel efficiency for a ride thats as thrilling as it is practical.

Design:

With its bold blue exterior finish, the 2020 Civic LX stands out from the crowd, making a statement wherever it goes. From its sleek lines to its aerodynamic profile, every detail is meticulously crafted to captivate attention and turn heads on the road. Step inside to discover a spacious and comfortable cabin, designed to elevate your driving experience with premium materials and intuitive features.

Safety:

Your safety is paramount, which is why the Civic LX is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. From its robust construction to its innovative driver-assist technologies, this sedan provides peace of mind for you and your passengers on every journey.

Technology:

Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Civic LXs cutting-edge technology features. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the intuitive infotainment system, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation tools with ease. With available features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, staying connected has never been easier or more convenient.

Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and innovation with the 2020 Civic LX in stunning blue. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover why this sedan is the ultimate choice for drivers who demand more from their daily commute.

2020 Honda Civic

100,000 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

2020 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F55LH030368

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA869A
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Unleash Your Style: 2020 Civic LX in Stunning Blue

Revolutionize your driving experience with the 2020 Civic LX, a true icon of style and performance. Dressed in a captivating blue exterior, this sleek sedan exudes confidence and sophistication at every turn.
Performance:

Powered by a responsive engine and advanced transmission system, the Civic LX delivers a dynamic driving experience that's both exhilarating and efficient. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, this sedan offers agile handling and impressive fuel efficiency for a ride that's as thrilling as it is practical.
Design:

With its bold blue exterior finish, the 2020 Civic LX stands out from the crowd, making a statement wherever it goes. From its sleek lines to its aerodynamic profile, every detail is meticulously crafted to captivate attention and turn heads on the road. Step inside to discover a spacious and comfortable cabin, designed to elevate your driving experience with premium materials and intuitive features.
Safety:
Your safety is paramount, which is why the Civic LX is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. From its robust construction to its innovative driver-assist technologies, this sedan provides peace of mind for you and your passengers on every journey.
Technology:

Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Civic LX's cutting-edge technology features. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the intuitive infotainment system, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation tools with ease. With available features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, staying connected has never been easier or more convenient.


Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and innovation with the 2020 Civic LX in stunning blue. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover why this sedan is the ultimate choice for drivers who demand more from their daily commute.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-XXXX

613-909-3884

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2020 Honda Civic