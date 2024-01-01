Menu
2020 Honda Civic

56,231 KM

Details Features

$21,997.50

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

LX

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$21,997.50

+ taxes & licensing

56,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F50LH018421

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,231 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

2020 Honda Civic