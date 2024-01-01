$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz A
Class QUATTRO A220 4MATIC, BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS
2020 Mercedes-Benz A
Class QUATTRO A220 4MATIC, BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
90,521KM
Used
VIN W1K3G4FB6LW046917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0515A
- Mileage 90,521 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Extension and Cushion Tilt
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital Appearance
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Exterior
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Reservoir
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
51 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 Turbo
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Mercedes-Benz A