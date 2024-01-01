$32,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Altima
2.5 Platinum - Leather Seats
2021 Nissan Altima
2.5 Platinum - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
17,182KM
Used
VIN 1N4BL4FW6MN333076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, ProPilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start!
Compare at $33470 - Our Price is just $32495!
This 2019 Nissan Altima offers generous passenger space, impressive performance, and tons of modern technology. This 2021 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a comfortable and well appointed interior, a well composed and lively ride quality, and a fresh modern exterior, this 2021 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Stylish, full of tech, and expertly refined, this Altima is perfectly modern and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in this 2021 Nissan Altima.This low mileage sedan has just 17,182 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 Platinum. This Altima Premium has all the best features like power heated side mirrors with turn signals, power moonroof, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Siri Eyes Free, Around View 360 degree camera, AutoHold, remote keyless entry, remote start with intelligent climate control, interior accent lighting, leather seats, heated seats, memory drivers seat, heated leather steering wheel, collision mitigation, driver attention warning, intelligent ride and trace control, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, intelligent lane intervention, traffic sign recognition, and a rear parking assistance with emergency braking. You get a lot of style and fun with aluminum wheels, active understeer control, an 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bose sound system keeps you connected. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Propilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $522.65 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Emergency Braking Assist
ProPilot
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2021 Nissan Altima