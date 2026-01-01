$19,255+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat
AUTO | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
2021 Volkswagen Passat
AUTO | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$19,255
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261032
- Mileage 126,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500