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Automatic w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2021 Volkswagen Passat

126,987 KM

Details Description Features

$19,255

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Passat

AUTO | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14520514

2021 Volkswagen Passat

AUTO | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14520514
  2. 14520514
  3. 14520514
  4. 14520514
Contact Seller

$19,255

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,987KM
VIN 1VWBA7A36MC003140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261032
  • Mileage 126,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic w/ Leather, sunroof, heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$19,255

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2021 Volkswagen Passat