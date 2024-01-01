$35,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Heated Seats - $275 B/W
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Heated Seats - $275 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$35,898
+ taxes & licensing
68,050KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1ZG5NR129322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,050 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate!
Compare at $37334 - Our Live Market Price is just $35898!
Practicality reigns supreme in this stunning Grand Caravan. This 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need ton's of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 68,050 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. Comfort meets convenience with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, a power liftgate, proximity keyless entry, and folding rear captain chairs that offer a lot of adjustment. Staying safely connected to the information and entertainment you want has never been easier with the Uconnect 5 infotainment system is enhanced with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and tons more connectivity features that make every drive a fun experience. All the style extends to the exterior with chrome trim, aluminum wheels, and the classic Grand Caravan lines that inspire confidence. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG5NR129322.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.54 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $37334 - Our Live Market Price is just $35898!
Practicality reigns supreme in this stunning Grand Caravan. This 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need ton's of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 68,050 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. Comfort meets convenience with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, a power liftgate, proximity keyless entry, and folding rear captain chairs that offer a lot of adjustment. Staying safely connected to the information and entertainment you want has never been easier with the Uconnect 5 infotainment system is enhanced with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and tons more connectivity features that make every drive a fun experience. All the style extends to the exterior with chrome trim, aluminum wheels, and the classic Grand Caravan lines that inspire confidence. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG5NR129322.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.54 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto - Heated Seats 57,625 KM $21,996 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE - A/C 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S - Bluetooth - Power Windows - $97 B/W 98,018 KM $9,898 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan