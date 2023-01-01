$45,421+ tax & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX
55 ESSENTIAL PROASSI
2022 Infiniti QX
55 ESSENTIAL PROASSI
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$45,421
+ taxes & licensing
55,427KM
Used
VIN 3PCAJ5K31NF100655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $46784 - Our Price is just $45421!
This QX55 was engineered to heighten your confidence through every turn. This 2022 INFINITI QX55 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A beautifully crafted crossover SUV that is stunning both inside and out. This 2022 QX55 is one of the most tech advanced SUV's with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX55 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 55,427 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2022 Infiniti QX