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ONLY 43,000KMS!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

42,874 KM

Details Description

$17,177

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

ONLY 43,000KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
14124446

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

ONLY 43,000KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$17,177

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,874KM
VIN ML32AUHJ9PH005478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,874 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 43,000KMS!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$17,177

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage