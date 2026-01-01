$17,177+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage
ONLY 43,000KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage
ONLY 43,000KMS! | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$17,177
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,874KM
VIN ML32AUHJ9PH005478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,874 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 43,000KMS!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$17,177
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage