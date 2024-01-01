$36,512+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
S AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2023 Nissan Rogue
S AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$36,512
+ taxes & licensing
2,775KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3AB5PC865094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,775 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/power lumbar and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Grey Accents
Tires: 235/65R17 All-Season
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,619 lbs)
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifter
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8" colour display w/multi touch control, 2 USBs, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, Siri Eyes Free, voice recognition and hands-fre...
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
High Beam Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$36,512
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2023 Nissan Rogue