$39,498+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT TURBO AWD | 256HP! | COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT TURBO AWD | 256HP! | COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$39,498
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261054
- Mileage 32,436 KM
Vehicle Description
GT TURBO ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 256HP!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 20-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, wireless charger, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic jam assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500