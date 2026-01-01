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GT TURBO ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 256HP!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 20-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, wireless charger, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic jam assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Mazda CX-50

32,436 KM

Details Description Features

$39,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT TURBO AWD | 256HP! | COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14520505

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT TURBO AWD | 256HP! | COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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  2. 14520505
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Contact Seller

$39,498

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,436KM
VIN 7MMVABDY7RN215423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261054
  • Mileage 32,436 KM

Vehicle Description

GT TURBO ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 256HP!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, 20-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, wireless charger, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic jam assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$39,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Mazda CX-50