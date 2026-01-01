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Used 2025 RAM 1500 for sale in Ottawa, ON

2025 RAM 1500

1,209 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 RAM 1500

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14290481

2025 RAM 1500

Location

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

613-731-1970

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,209KM
VIN 1C6SRFJP3SN553638

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250283
  • Mileage 1,209 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Southbank Dodge

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
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613-731-1970

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Southbank Dodge

613-731-1970

2025 RAM 1500