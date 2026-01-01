$48,987+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM ProMaster Cargo Van
HIGH ROOF 2500
2025 RAM ProMaster Cargo Van
HIGH ROOF 2500
Location
Southbank Dodge
1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
613-731-1970
$48,987
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 60,554 KM
Vehicle Description
ProMaster 2500 High Roof HIGH ROOF 2500, 3D Cargo Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Bright White Clearcoat, Black Cloth, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Air Conditioning, Convenience Group, Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signals, Heavy-Duty Suspension, Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Passenger Bucket Seat, Quick Order Package 22B Tradesman with Passenger Seat, Rear Cargo LED Lamp, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Recent Arrival! 2025 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof HIGH ROOF 2500 FWD Bright White Clearcoat 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Southbank Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Southbank Dodge
Southbank Dodge
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-731-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-731-1970