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ProMaster 2500 High Roof HIGH ROOF 2500, 3D Cargo Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Bright White Clearcoat, Black Cloth, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Air Conditioning, Convenience Group, Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signals, Heavy-Duty Suspension, Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Passenger Bucket Seat, Quick Order Package 22B Tradesman with Passenger Seat, Rear Cargo LED Lamp, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Recent Arrival! 2025 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof HIGH ROOF 2500 FWD Bright White Clearcoat 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT

2025 RAM ProMaster Cargo Van

60,554 KM

Details Description

$48,987

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 RAM ProMaster Cargo Van

HIGH ROOF 2500

Watch This Vehicle
14290475

2025 RAM ProMaster Cargo Van

HIGH ROOF 2500

Location

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

613-731-1970

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Contact Seller

$48,987

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,554KM
VIN 3C6LRVCG5SE534797

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 60,554 KM

Vehicle Description

ProMaster 2500 High Roof HIGH ROOF 2500, 3D Cargo Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Bright White Clearcoat, Black Cloth, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Air Conditioning, Convenience Group, Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signals, Heavy-Duty Suspension, Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Passenger Bucket Seat, Quick Order Package 22B Tradesman with Passenger Seat, Rear Cargo LED Lamp, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Recent Arrival! 2025 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Roof HIGH ROOF 2500 FWD Bright White Clearcoat 9-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Southbank Dodge

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
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613-731-1970

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$48,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Southbank Dodge

613-731-1970

2025 RAM ProMaster Cargo Van