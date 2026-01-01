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<p>2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 2 Door Convertible Touring Edition 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine - Power windows, Power locks, Keyless Entry, Power Convertible Top, Air Conditioning, and more.</p><p>At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.</p><p>We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.</p><p>* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.</p>

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

53,315 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Touring 2DR Convertible Clean Carfax | Local Owner

Watch This Vehicle
14005383

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Touring 2DR Convertible Clean Carfax | Local Owner

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
53,315KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3JY55XX7T598602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26024
  • Mileage 53,315 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 2 Door Convertible Touring Edition 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine - Power windows, Power locks, Keyless Entry, Power Convertible Top, Air Conditioning, and more.

At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.

We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.

* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
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613-264-0115

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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser