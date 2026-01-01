$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Touring 2DR Convertible Clean Carfax | Local Owner
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Touring 2DR Convertible Clean Carfax | Local Owner
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 26024
- Mileage 53,315 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 2 Door Convertible Touring Edition 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine - Power windows, Power locks, Keyless Entry, Power Convertible Top, Air Conditioning, and more.
At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.
We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.
* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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613-264-0115