$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
93,200KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1EF7EKF57138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Factory Grey Leather
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Local trade in , very well maintained and rustproofed , Features a 5.0 L V8 , power factory roof , power pedals , factory leather interior, factory tow pkg with electronic brake controller, rear view camera, 3.55 electronic locking diff , HD headlights , factory remote start, 20 inch factory chrome wheels , this truck is in excellent condition, Financing is available for up to 48 months OAC Callan Motors has been in business for over 30 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Callan Motors
2016 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Man 1.8 TSI 147,112 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD Low KMS 39,800 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 215,700 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
Email Callan Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Callan Motors
613-264-0115
2014 Ford F-150