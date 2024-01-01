Menu
<div>Local trade in , very well maintained and rustproofed , Features a 5.0 L V8 , power factory roof , power pedals , factory leather interior, factory tow pkg with electronic brake controller, rear view camera, 3.55 electronic locking diff , HD headlights , factory remote start, 20 inch factory chrome wheels , this truck is in excellent condition, Financing is available for up to 48 months OAC  Callan Motors has been in business for over 30 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience. </div>

2014 Ford F-150

93,200 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150 XLT

XLT

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,200KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EF7EKF57138

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Factory Grey Leather
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,200 KM

Local trade in , very well maintained and rustproofed , Features a 5.0 L V8 , power factory roof , power pedals , factory leather interior, factory tow pkg with electronic brake controller, rear view camera, 3.55 electronic locking diff , HD headlights , factory remote start, 20 inch factory chrome wheels , this truck is in excellent condition, Financing is available for up to 48 months OAC  Callan Motors has been in business for over 30 years , we do not charge any hidden fees like all the other dealerships, we make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience. 

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2014 Ford F-150