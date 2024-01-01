$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power windows, power locks, heated front seats, sync, bluetooth, brand new all season tires, winter tires included.
* $155 Bi-Weekly for 60 Months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C
(estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $4325). $0.00 down payment.
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
Callan Motors
613-264-0115