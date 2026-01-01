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2015 Hyundai Veloster

75,416 KM

Details Features

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
14144326

2015 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,416KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE0FU242575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # P6297
  • Mileage 75,416 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$12,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2015 Hyundai Veloster