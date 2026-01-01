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2019 Nissan Murano

45,817 KM

Details Features

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Nissan Murano

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14144329

2019 Nissan Murano

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,817KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MS1KN155336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,817 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$26,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Nissan Murano