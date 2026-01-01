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2015 Volkswagen Jetta
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$13,470
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
81,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ2FM331104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 94109A
- Mileage 81,587 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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$13,470
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Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2015 Volkswagen Jetta