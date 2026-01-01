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2015 Volkswagen Jetta

81,587 KM

Details Features

$13,470

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

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14463637

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$13,470

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ2FM331104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 94109A
  • Mileage 81,587 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
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Local Test Drive Delivery

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-4141

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$13,470

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2015 Volkswagen Jetta