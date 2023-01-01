Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

155,138 KM

$21,911.55

+ tax & licensing
$21,912

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$21,911.55

+ taxes & licensing

155,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9544021
  • Stock #: 92534A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM4JC606395

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92534A
  • Mileage 155,138 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

