Wireless Apple Car Play and wireless charging pad are just some of the many available features for 2024 Pathfinder. Added accessories include Yokohama snow tires on steel rims

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

17 KM

$61,482

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4 RM

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4 RM

Location

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$61,482

+ taxes & licensing

17KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR3DF6RC224887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Gray
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NT2409
  • Mileage 17 KM

Vehicle Description

Wireless Apple Car Play and wireless charging pad are just some of the many available features for 2024 Pathfinder. Added accessories include Yokohama snow tires on steel rims


https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Pathfinder-2024-id10443112.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit

Interior

Navigation
Cargo Net

Comfort

Heated Steering

Seating

Memory Seating

Additional Features

Head up display
cargo area protector
2nd row captain's chairs
77 Commerce Rd.
Orillia.
and a towing capacity of 6
000 lbs.! Super soft leather interior
12 speaker Bose Premium Audio System
heated front and 2nd row seating
Need more space? Nissan has it in this 2024 Pathfinder Platinum 4X4 with 3 rows
seating capacity for up to 7 adults
3M Hood Chip Guard
Nissan molded rubber floors mats
roof rail cross-bars
and a cargo package including: Console Net
and Cargo Dividers. Call or drop into Experience Nissan Orillia today - 705-325-3355

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-XXXX

705-325-3355

$61,482

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Nissan

705-325-3355

2024 Nissan Pathfinder