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2019 Nissan Kicks

168,994 KM

Details Features

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Kicks

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14187278

2019 Nissan Kicks

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
168,994KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU4KL563422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 94040A
  • Mileage 168,994 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$12,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Nissan Kicks