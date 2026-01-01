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2019 Nissan Rogue

95,275 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Nissan Rogue

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14422701

2019 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT2KC765896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Nissan Rogue