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2025 Chrysler Pacifica

29,461 KM

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2025 Chrysler Pacifica

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14422704

2025 Chrysler Pacifica

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Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Used
29,461KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3BG6SR519623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 94176A
  • Mileage 29,461 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-4141

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Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2025 Chrysler Pacifica