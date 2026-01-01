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2023 Nissan Pathfinder

73,235 KM

Details Features

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

S

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14499568

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3AC5PC248539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6335
  • Mileage 73,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-4141

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$33,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2023 Nissan Pathfinder