Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified Pre-Owned</p><br><p>Why choose us:</p> <p>- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.</p> <p>- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.</p> <p>- Were a local business committed to providing personalized service.</p> <p>- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.</p> <p>- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.</p> <p>- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.</p> <p>- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.</p> <p>- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.</p> <p>- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.</p> <p> </p> <p>At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!</p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

147,765 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11178742
  2. 11178742
  3. 11178742
  4. 11178742
  5. 11178742
  6. 11178742
  7. 11178742
  8. 11178742
  9. 11178742
  10. 11178742
  11. 11178742
  12. 11178742
  13. 11178742
  14. 11178742
  15. 11178742
  16. 11178742
  17. 11178742
  18. 11178742
  19. 11178742
  20. 11178742
  21. 11178742
  22. 11178742
  23. 11178742
  24. 11178742
  25. 11178742
  26. 11178742
  27. 11178742
  28. 11178742
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,765KM
Used
VIN WBAPG7C54BA936627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 936627
  • Mileage 147,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned


Why choose us:


- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.


- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.


- We're a local business committed to providing personalized service.


- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.


- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.


- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.


- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.


- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.


- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.


 


At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2015 Porsche Macan AWD 4dr S for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Porsche Macan AWD 4dr S 133,504 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC 187,846 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 3.0L for sale in Pickering, ON
2017 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 3.0L 34,174 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series