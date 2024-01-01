$27,999+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD
2014 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD
Location
Pickering Auto Lab
1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5
905-839-6000
Certified
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 588241
- Mileage 157,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified Pre-Owned
- Oil Change Done
- New Air/Cabin Filter
- New Premium Wiper Blades
- New Tires in the Front
- New Front Lower Control Arms
Why choose us:
- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.
- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.
- We're a local business committed to providing personalized service.
- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.
- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.
- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.
- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.
- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.
- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.
At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab
Email Pickering Auto Lab
Pickering Auto Lab
Call Dealer
905-839-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-839-6000