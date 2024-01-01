Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified Pre-Owned</p> <p>- Oil Change Done</p> <p>- New Air/Cabin Filter</p> <p>- New Premium Wiper Blades</p> <p>- New Tires in the Front</p> <p>- New Front Lower Control Arms</p> <p> </p><br><p>Why choose us:</p> <p>- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.</p> <p>- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.</p> <p>- Were a local business committed to providing personalized service.</p> <p>- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.</p> <p>- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.</p> <p>- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.</p> <p>- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.</p> <p>- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.</p> <p>- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.</p> <p> </p> <p>At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!</p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

157,500 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11178739
  2. 11178739
  3. 11178739
  4. 11178739
  5. 11178739
  6. 11178739
  7. 11178739
  8. 11178739
  9. 11178739
  10. 11178739
  11. 11178739
  12. 11178739
  13. 11178739
  14. 11178739
  15. 11178739
  16. 11178739
  17. 11178739
  18. 11178739
  19. 11178739
  20. 11178739
  21. 11178739
  22. 11178739
  23. 11178739
  24. 11178739
  25. 11178739
  26. 11178739
  27. 11178739
  28. 11178739
  29. 11178739
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
157,500KM
Used
VIN WBA3B9C55EF588241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 588241
  • Mileage 157,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned


- Oil Change Done


- New Air/Cabin Filter


- New Premium Wiper Blades


- New Tires in the Front


- New Front Lower Control Arms


 


Why choose us:


- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.


- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.


- We're a local business committed to providing personalized service.


- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.


- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.


- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.


- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.


- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.


- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.


 


At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup EX for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Kia Forte Koup EX 141,452 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID 112,739 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLE 450 4MATIC SUV for sale in Pickering, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLE 450 4MATIC SUV 117,989 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series