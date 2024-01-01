Menu
This vehicle is offered as CERTIFIED, ensuring that all servicing has been conducted by our dedicated service department.

Furthermore, this vehicle has a Clean Carfax history.

 

The following maintenance and safety items have been completed as part of our rigorous Autolab certification program:

> Oil & Filter Change

> Air and Cabin Filter Replacement

> Wiper Blade Replacement

> Rear Suspension Work

> 2 New Farroad Winter Tires

> Alignment

 

 

Why choose us:

- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard  maintenance procedure.

- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.

- Were a local business committed to providing personalized service.

- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.

- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.

- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.

- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.

- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.

- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.

 

At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!

2014 Jeep Patriot

176,994 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4DR

2014 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4DR

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,994KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB7ED564946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 564946
  • Mileage 176,994 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered as CERTIFIED, ensuring that all servicing has been conducted by our dedicated service department.


Furthermore, this vehicle has a Clean Carfax history.


 


The following maintenance and safety items have been completed as part of our rigorous Autolab certification program:


> Oil & Filter Change


> Air and Cabin Filter Replacement


> Wiper Blade Replacement


> Rear Suspension Work


> 2 New Farroad Winter Tires


> Alignment


 


 


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

2014 Jeep Patriot