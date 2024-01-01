$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4DR
2014 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4DR
Location
Pickering Auto Lab
1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5
905-839-6000
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 564946
- Mileage 176,994 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is offered as CERTIFIED, ensuring that all servicing has been conducted by our dedicated service department.
Furthermore, this vehicle has a Clean Carfax history.
The following maintenance and safety items have been completed as part of our rigorous Autolab certification program:
> Oil & Filter Change
> Air and Cabin Filter Replacement
> Wiper Blade Replacement
> Rear Suspension Work
> 2 New Farroad Winter Tires
> Alignment
Why choose us:
- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.
- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.
- We're a local business committed to providing personalized service.
- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.
- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.
- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.
- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.
- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.
- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.
At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!
Why choose us:
- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.
- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.
- We're a local business committed to providing personalized service.
- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.
- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.
- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.
- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.
- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.
- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.
At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab
Email Pickering Auto Lab
Pickering Auto Lab
Call Dealer
905-839-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-839-6000