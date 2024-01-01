$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
SV | NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAM | ALLOY RIMS |
Location
Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
647-229-8905
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R98
- Mileage 79,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!
This is an exciting time for us, as we are working to be the dealership that you can trust. We don’t say this statement lightly, we are confident that we will provide you with every necessary detail to make an informed decision about our vehicle or any other dealership’s vehicle.
We also specialize in purchasing vehicles from private sellers like yourselves, this is how we got to know the customer side of this business. Let’s work together to make Ontario Dealers better and more fair. If you are looking to sell your vehicle today please follow this link: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/trade-in/
Ontario Safety and Certification is available for this unit. This will only cost the purchaser an additional $595 plus H.S.T. to receive certification that the vehicle has passed standard testing, and is safe and legal to drive.
Financing is an option for this vehicle. Whether you want to finance the full amount or a portion, we can take care of you. With many years in the industry, we have the best trained Finance Specialists that will guarantee the best rate from the banks that you would qualify for. The fee for financing varies, please ask your sales representative after sending your finance application.
Follow this link to send your finance application now: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/car-loan-application/
This vehicle qualifies for an Extended Warranty. We can all benefit from an extra peace of mind, especially when purchasing a vehicle. Please ask about our Warranty packages, so we can build the right option for your needs. Protect it the way you choose, we simply provide you with the knowledge to decide the best options.
***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***
Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646
ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today!
