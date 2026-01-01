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The 2021 kia Seltos Ex offers a great mix of style, comfort, and versatility. Equipped with all wheel drive, heated seats, touchscreen display, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and advanced safety features, it delivers a confident and pratical driving experiance for everyday use.

2021 Kia Seltos

34,888 KM

Details Description Features

$22,311

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Kia Seltos

EX

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2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Bessada Kia

1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1

905-421-9191

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Contact Seller

$22,311

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,888KM
VIN KNDEUCAA2M7109043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starbright Yellow (MET)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TSL080A
  • Mileage 34,888 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 kia Seltos Ex offers a great mix of style, comfort, and versatility. Equipped with all wheel drive, heated seats, touchscreen display, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and advanced safety features, it delivers a confident and pratical driving experiance for everyday use.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bessada Kia

Bessada Kia

1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1
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905-421-9191

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$22,311

+ taxes & licensing>

Bessada Kia

905-421-9191

2021 Kia Seltos