Menu
Account
Sign In
Safety •Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA) - Reverse •Forward Collision Avoidance(FCA) 2 •Parking Distance Warning(PDW) – Forward/Side/Reverse •Surround View Monitor (SVM) •Blind Spot View Monitor(BVM) •Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 2 Exterior: •LED Fog Lights •Electric Folding Side Mirrors •Rain Sensor Technology: •Digital Key 2 •Bose Premium Sound •12.3” TFT LCD Cluster •A/C Inverter (110V) Comfort: •Leather Quilted Seats •Memory Driver w/ 4way lumbar support •Driver Cushion Extension •Power Passenger Seats w/ 2way lumbar support •Ventilated Front Seats •Auto Up/Down & Safety Window (All) •Metal Pedal •Rear Sun Blind

2024 Kia Sorento

37,552 KM

Details Description Features

$43,910

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Sorento

XLINE LINITED

Watch This Vehicle
14016807.808323528?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16244

2024 Kia Sorento

XLINE LINITED

Location

Bessada Kia

1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1

905-421-9191

  1. 14016807.808323528?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=16244
  2. 14016807
  3. 14016807
  4. 14016807
  5. 14016807
  6. 14016807
  7. 14016807
  8. 14016807
  9. 14016807
  10. 14016807
  11. 14016807
  12. 14016807
  13. 14016807
  14. 14016807
  15. 14016807
  16. 14016807
  17. 14016807
  18. 14016807
  19. 14016807
  20. 14016807
  21. 14016807
  22. 14016807
  23. 14016807
  24. 14016807
  25. 14016807
  26. 14016807
  27. 14016807
  28. 14016807
  29. 14016807
  30. 14016807
  31. 14016807
  32. 14016807
  33. 14016807
  34. 14016807
  35. 14016807
Contact Seller

$43,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
37,552KM
VIN 5XYRKDJF0RG257971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT LAKE BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 37,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety

•Parking Collision Avoidance Assist

(PCA) - Reverse

•Forward Collision Avoidance(FCA) 2

•Parking Distance Warning(PDW) –

Forward/Side/Reverse

•Surround View Monitor (SVM)

•Blind Spot View Monitor(BVM)

•Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 2

Exterior:

•LED Fog Lights

•Electric Folding Side Mirrors

•Rain Sensor

Technology:

•Digital Key 2

•Bose Premium Sound

•12.3” TFT LCD Cluster

•A/C Inverter (110V)

Comfort:

•Leather Quilted Seats

•Memory Driver w/ 4way lumbar

support

•Driver Cushion Extension

•Power Passenger Seats w/ 2way

lumbar support

•Ventilated Front Seats

•Auto Up/Down & Safety Window (All)

•Metal Pedal

•Rear Sun Blind

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bessada Kia

Used 2014 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 115,641 KM $15,321 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sorento XLINE LINITED for sale in Pickering, ON
2024 Kia Sorento XLINE LINITED 37,552 KM $43,910 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE URBAN for sale in Pickering, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE URBAN 64,180 KM $41,002 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bessada Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bessada Kia

Bessada Kia

1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-421-XXXX

(click to show)

905-421-9191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,910

+ taxes & licensing>

Bessada Kia

905-421-9191

2024 Kia Sorento