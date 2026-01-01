$43,910+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Sorento
XLINE LINITED
2024 Kia Sorento
XLINE LINITED
Location
Bessada Kia
1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1
905-421-9191
$43,910
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT LAKE BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 37,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety
•Parking Collision Avoidance Assist
(PCA) - Reverse
•Forward Collision Avoidance(FCA) 2
•Parking Distance Warning(PDW) –
Forward/Side/Reverse
•Surround View Monitor (SVM)
•Blind Spot View Monitor(BVM)
•Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 2
Exterior:
•LED Fog Lights
•Electric Folding Side Mirrors
•Rain Sensor
Technology:
•Digital Key 2
•Bose Premium Sound
•12.3” TFT LCD Cluster
•A/C Inverter (110V)
Comfort:
•Leather Quilted Seats
•Memory Driver w/ 4way lumbar
support
•Driver Cushion Extension
•Power Passenger Seats w/ 2way
lumbar support
•Ventilated Front Seats
•Auto Up/Down & Safety Window (All)
•Metal Pedal
•Rear Sun Blind
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-421-9191