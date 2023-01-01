Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Jeep Compass

2,531 KM

Details Description

$44,685

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,685

+ taxes & licensing

Port Elgin Chrysler

519-832-5620

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Compass

2023 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Port Elgin Chrysler

1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-5620

  1. 10258254
  2. 10258254
  3. 10258254
  4. 10258254
  5. 10258254
  6. 10258254
  7. 10258254
  8. 10258254
  9. 10258254
  10. 10258254
  11. 10258254
  12. 10258254
  13. 10258254
  14. 10258254
  15. 10258254
  16. 10258254
  17. 10258254
  18. 10258254
  19. 10258254
  20. 10258254
  21. 10258254
  22. 10258254
  23. 10258254
  24. 10258254
  25. 10258254
  26. 10258254
Contact Seller

$44,685

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
2,531KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10258254
  • Stock #: 23CS02
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBN1PT534088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23CS02
  • Mileage 2,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Our administration fee includes OMVIC-fee

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Port Elgin Chrysler

2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 133,444 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Compass NO...
 2,531 KM
$44,685 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Mustang GT
 35,287 KM
$45,499 + tax & lic

Email Port Elgin Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Port Elgin Chrysler

Port Elgin Chrysler

1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

Call Dealer

519-832-XXXX

(click to show)

519-832-5620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory