$44,685+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,685
+ taxes & licensing
Port Elgin Chrysler
519-832-5620
2023 Jeep Compass
2023 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
Port Elgin Chrysler
1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
519-832-5620
$44,685
+ taxes & licensing
2,531KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10258254
- Stock #: 23CS02
- VIN: 3C4NJDBN1PT534088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23CS02
- Mileage 2,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Our administration fee includes OMVIC-fee
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Port Elgin Chrysler
Port Elgin Chrysler
1044 Goderich Street, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3